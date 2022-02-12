LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Little Rock’s homicide tally rose to 10 after two people died in multiple shootings Friday. Amid the deadly start to the year, a North Little Rock pastor publicly invited gang members and affiliates for a sit-down conversation in hopes of finding common ground.

“Let’s get involved in the lives of these young people,” said Eric Crowder-Jones, the pastor of Another Chance Church of NLR.

Crowder-Jones, who started his ministry after a prison stint, said he thinks he can serve as a mediator between warring factions because of his relation to their struggles. The pastor said he spends time with people directly involved with the ongoing violence, and he mentors some in his line of work.

“A lot of times, young men come in my office…gang members, individuals not in gangs but just wayward,” Crowder-Jones said. “We have a candid conversation.

Some local activists point to a lack of affordable housing, inaccessibility to loans to fund businesses, de jure and de facto racism and a difficulty in attaining upward mobility as reasons why young people in impoverished areas resort to violence. Crowder-Jones said leaders need to step up, and young people need a place to vent their frustrations.

“Maybe this is a feud, but when do we come to the point and how do we get to the point where we say although we’re feuding, violence is not the way to handle this?” Crowder-Jones said.

With more murders happening seemingly every week, Crowder-Jones said he intends to welcome gang members and affiliated to his church next Wednesday at 7 p.m. He said political or law enforcement approaches to solving the problems have done little to quell the problem.

“You can’t fix it. You’ve tried,” Crowder-Jones said. “Now, let the streets have a say so you can hear what they have to say.”