Party held for LR girl who saved family from fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A party was held in honor of a 9-year-old girl who is considered a hero after her mother says she alerted her family there was a fire and got them out of the house safely.
The party was to celebrate Harper Smith’s status as a “Shero”.
Friends and family gathered at the lobby of the Embassy Hotel for some fun and some pizza.
Harper has a message for everyone out there, no matter what you’re going through.
“Stay strong,” Smith said.
Harper’s mom says although they are now searching for a new home, she is just thankful everyone got out of the house safely, thanks to her “Shero”.
LATEST POSTS:
- ‘Cautiously optimistic’: US health experts should have safe, effective vaccine by end of year
- Coronavirus in Ark.: 75,646 confirmed cases and 1,080 confirmed deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health
- Non-Conference Highlights for Key Arkansas Recruiting Targets
- ‘America’s Got Talent’ special, live star-studded finale to air tonight
- Arkansas asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over virus mandates