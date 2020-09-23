Party held for LR girl who saved family from fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A party was held in honor of a 9-year-old girl who is considered a hero after her mother says she alerted her family there was a fire and got them out of the house safely.

The party was to celebrate Harper Smith’s status as a “Shero”.

Friends and family gathered at the lobby of the Embassy Hotel for some fun and some pizza.

Harper has a message for everyone out there, no matter what you’re going through.

“Stay strong,” Smith said.

Harper’s mom says although they are now searching for a new home, she is just thankful everyone got out of the house safely, thanks to her “Shero”.

