Partied Too Hard This New Year's Eve; Get Cheap Tow for You & Your Car
Tow Company is offering a Flat Rate Tow
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - With New Year's Eve on the horizon, many folks will be celebrating with loved once and possibly a few drinks.
However, J Hook Towing and Recovery is offering services for a flat rate of $25 to tow both the person and their vehicle home.
The company says normally a tow can run a person anywhere from $75 to $120, depending on the mileage, but the flat rate tow will hopefully keep folks safe.
"We want everyone to go out and have a good time tonight," says Tim Moodly, general manager at J Hook Towing and Recovery. "Let's be smart - if you feel like you can't and drive might be a little intoxicated please call us we and we'll come out to you and pick up you and your vehicle and tow you home."
The towing company has been offering this service for the last decade saying it is their mission to help keep Arkansans safe this holiday.
If you feel you partied a little too hard this evening the number to dial is 501-955-2400.
