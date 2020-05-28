Parolee arrested in Lonoke County in connection to stolen ATV, deputies still searching for other suspect

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Lonoke County Deputies find more than they bargained for.
Last week, deputies located a stolen ATV that had yet to be reported missing by the owner.
The ATV was found behind a home that parolee Corey Branch was living in, along with Shanna Waddle who is still being sought.
Today, as Branch was leaving the home he was arrested and charged with Theft by Receiving and was issued a $5,000 bond.
Deputies also arrested Anna Hodge who was with Branch. Turns out, she had an active felony warrant and was an absconder.
Authorities are still looking for Waddle in connection to the stolen ATV.