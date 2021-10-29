Parkview HS in Little Rock goes on lockdown after school gets reports of gunfire near campus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Parkview Magnet High School was put on lockdown midday Friday after Little Rock school officials received reports of gunfire near the campus.

Police records show officers responding to the area shortly after 12 p.m.

According to officials with the Little Rock School District, the lockdown was lifted shortly afterward.

Officers at the scene said they have found no evidence of gunfire.

This is preliminary information and we will update as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Vvpc0dBWml — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) October 29, 2021

This marks the third time in recent weeks that area schools have gone on lockdown due to reports of gunfire.

Central High School in Little Rock was put on lockdown on October 12 as officers responded to reports of gunfire just south of the campus.

Just two days later on October 14, an off-campus shooting in which a student was injured put North Little Rock High School on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.