LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A class of 2019 Parkview grad has received an award from the Navy while serving aboard an amphibious assault ship.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Shacora Cooper was recognized Dec. 28 while serving aboard the USS Iwo Jima for exemplifying the core value of improvement. A spokesperson said that Cooper, an aviation electronics technician, had earned her shipboard qualifications ahead of schedule and had volunteered to join the ship’s honor guard.

Cooper was proud of what she had done and looked forward to future challenges.

“This accomplishment makes me proud, and I know it makes my leadership and family proud,” Cooper said. “If I can accomplish this in such a short amount of time, then I can accomplish anything.”

Cooper graduated from Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School in 2019, the same year she joined the Navy.

The USS Iwo Jima is part of the Amphibious Ready Group / Expeditionary Strike Group. It supports the Marine Corps in ship-to-shore landing craft and helicopter operations.