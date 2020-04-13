Parks closures during Easter weekend bring local artist work to a halt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local artist discovered the location he’s been commissioned to paint over the weekend was closed due to COVID-19.

Despite the setback he is now sharing his positive message with others.

Marcus Vasquez is a Little Rock artist who is part of this year’s drain smart project.

He was scheduled to paint his mural at Boyle park this past Sunday, however, with the city closing some parks over easter weekend, Vasquez was forced to let his brushes stay dry.

He isn’t letting that take away from his drive to finish the work and says he learned a very important lesson.

“Definitely lots of patience. Definitely just kind of in a way just taking things as they come because things can change on a day to day basis. You know communication making sure that everyone up to date with all the information that they need to have. ” said Marcus Vasquez, Artist.

The drain smart program uses the help of local artists to bring environmental awareness to the public with colorful and unique murals that are painted on local storm drains throughout central Arkansas.

Vasquez says he hopes to finish the project before the summer deadline.

For more information on this project, the storm drain locations, and the artists visit www.drain-smart.org