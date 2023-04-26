MAUMELLE, Ark. – Parents were shocked to see the notification that a student was arrested at Maumelle High School for having a gun in their car.

A normal Wednesday morning at Maumelle High School was interrupted when police said some students overheard a classmate saying they had a gun in their car.

“It makes you not want to have them here because you are concerned about their safety,” parent Noelle McKamie said.

Staff was tipped off and notified the police. When police investigated, a gun was found in the student’s car.

“The student was arrested,” Maumelle Police Public Information Officer Shannon Giompoletti said.

McKamie said when she found out she immediately became worried for her child’s safety at school.

“It definitely is nerve-wracking, and it puts us in a position that we don’t really know what to do or how to handle it, if we can do anything,” McKamie said.

The news brought up so many questions she said she wanted answered.

“Where did they get it from, why did they have it, what were their intentions of having the gun because we do know of other states that go through mass shootings, and that is something we are terrified of as a parent, sadly that’s a modern-day worry,” McKamie stated.

Police said there was no need for a lockdown.

“It was handled so quickly that the school was not put on lockdown,” Giompoletti said.

McKamie said she is thankful the students are safe tonight, but prays something can be done to keep this from happening again.

“How do we, what do we do as a community to together to fix it, to prevent it,” McKamie said.