Parents react to Governor announcement on COVID vaccine for ages 12-15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson gave the go ahead for children ages 12 to 15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine. This comes on the heels of the FDA authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use for those as young as 12 Monday.

Parents had mixed emotions about the announcement.

A big announcement coming from the State Capitol as Governor Asa Hutchinson gave the green light for ages 12 and up to get the Pfizer vaccine.

“I thought it was great,” middle school parent Cassie Walker said.

Walker’s daughter is one month away from being eligible for the shot.

“I’m always worried about her getting sick at school and coming home. I’m always touching her head and all that,” Walker said.

She said because of this concern, one of her daughter’s birthday gifts will be a vaccine appointment.

“It is very contagious, so I think it’s best that we do that,” Walker said.

Many providers in the state are waiting on the CDC’s guidance set to come out later this week before administering the vaccine to children ages 12-15. Another middle school parent, Jill Thomas, said she will trust that recommendation.

“If the doctors say take it, we should take it,” Thomas said.

She’s had the Pfizer vaccine and said her daughter won’t be far behind. “It was totally painless. I am passed shot number two and it was easy breezy,” Thomas said.

Others like Mia Robinson aren’t as convinced.

“He will not. I just think that the vaccine has not been advanced enough,” Robinson said.

Robinson said she’s going to hold off booking her son a vaccine appointment until she knows more about the effects.

“I just don’t think it’s worth risking the health of my son,” Robinson said.

The CDC guidance is expected to come out Thursday. From there, providers will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and up. The Governor wanted to make the announcement ahead of time so parents could start scheduling appointments.