Parent threatens school official in Little Rock, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local school official has reported to police an alleged threat from a parent.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report released on Monday, the incident happened on June 24 at Henderson Magnet Middle School (401 John Barrow Rd.) and police investigated it on July 3.

Police say the Henderson assistant principal for summer school told officers that a woman came to the school “irate about an earlier incident involving her daughter and a teacher.”

According to the police report, the woman told the assistant principal to “ask the teachers at McClellan about me. I googled a teacher’s address and shot their house up.”

“I took the seven aggravated assault charges and two got dropped. I don’t play about my kids. I don’t mind getting my 24th felony,” the parent added, according to the report.

No charges have been filed in the case but police advised the school official they could seek a warrant against the woman.