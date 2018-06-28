Paratrooper Training at Camp Robinson Video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas National Guard teamed up with the Little Rock Air Force Base Thursday morning for a unique training opportunity.

Paratroopers with the Air Force jumped out of National Guard helicopters at Camp Robinson.

They performed about four jumps.

Both agencies say these types of training missions prepares them for the real thing.

"It gives the potential to train missions sets we're not normally accustomed to, especially using the partnership with the Air Force," says Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jordan Whitney, a pilot with the Arkansas National Guard.

"Whenever we can train and get to know each other prior, work out, terminology, tactics, procedures and stuff like that, it makes everything more cohesive," says Master Sgt. Jordan Whitney, a jumper with the Little Rock Air Force Base.

You can see this in action during the Little Rock Air Force Base Air Show. It's scheduled for October.