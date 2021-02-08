Paragould Cat café pairs coffee, animal rescue

Paragould, Ark. — A new cat cafe is hoping to use its coffee to give cats a loving home.

It’s called ‘Something Pawstive” and its located in Paragould.

You can get a treat from the bakery and then go play with some cats.

Click HERE for their Facebook page.

“Here you can come meet the cat, and see if that cat like you, you like it, how it fits in with the family, and if it would be a good fit for you,” said Tracy Mothershed, Owner

All the cats are provided by Ozzie’s Legacy animal rescue.

Something Pawsitive opens Tuesday.