Pandemic unemployment assistance program starting to gain ground

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We have new information on one of the biggest financial problems in the COVID-19 battle in Arkansas.

The state’s pandemic unemployment assistance program has been tumultuous to say the least.

Tonight the good news is it is getting better, the website that helps people get money is working, but that doesn’t mean the checks families so desperately need are arriving.

“We’ve been covering this for weeks and now that things are back up and running,” Preston said they are sending out thousands of emails and the state is trying to play catch up on all the payments that need to be sent out.

“The system is up and running,” Preston said.

Preston said over 4900 payments have been made now that the Arkansas Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Since Monday morning press conference with Preston the site has been down.

The new system was created after The Department of Commerce was told on January 8th that they had new requirements under the Continued Assistance Extension.

“These requirements have made the program better and stronger on the front end,” Preston said.

Preston has a message for all the Arkansans who have been waiting for their money since December.

“We understand it’s been a challenging process for those who were expecting or waiting for payment and it’s been challenging for us to try to adhere to this,” Preston said.

With this updated system there are new requirements for Identification, documentation and proof of earnings after you qualify.

Preston said all the information has since been emailed or mailed out to claimants. He said if you have not seen the email you should check your spam folder.

And although it’s taken a month to update everything, Preston said now they’re playing catch up.

“We’re able to go back and make those retroactive payments to people who were not covered getting payments from December until now, we will be able to make that up,” Preston said.

Since the announcement several people have reached out and said they’ve had issues still.

The program is set to go until March, but it could be extended again.