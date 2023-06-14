LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In 1986 the Ozark Mission Project was started to give youth a chance at making a difference throughout Arkansas. Now, it’s bringing hundreds from across the country to work on more than 100 service projects.

OMP’s Programs and Communications Director Jules Anderson stopped by KARK to talk about the impact of rebuilding communities and how people can get involved.

The Ozark Mission Project is currently helping communities in North Little Rock, Little Rock and Wynne that were affected by the March 31 tornadoes and will be wrapping up their current projects on Thursday.

The work focuses on minor home repairs and ranges from yard work to the construction of porches and wheelchair ramps.

To learn more about the organization, visit OzarkMissionProject.org.