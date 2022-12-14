CONWAY, Ark. – After 20 years, the Raptor Rehab Center of central Arkansas has released roughly 3,000 birds back into the wild. An owl receiving care there will soon be a part of that number.

It will have a major testimony to tell its friends after being hit by a car in Conway early Tuesday morning.

Raptor Rehab Director Rodney Paul says the driver hit the owl at around 4 a.m. and waited about 6 hours to see who could help it.

“This owl was embedded. All you could see was the head out of the lower grill of the car,” Paul said.

He said the car’s owner graciously let him damage her car to get the owl help and free it. “Her concern was the safety of the owl,” Paul stated

Reaching for the owl, Paul expected the worst as he says, “his wings were stuck way behind him,” which led Paul to think when he “pulled him out, he was going to be all mangled.”

But the owl came out of the accident without a scratch.

Paul said after freeing the owl from the car bumper, he went to have it X-Rayed and he couldn’t find anything wrong with it.

Nearly 24 hours after the miracle owl was hit, he picked up another owl that wasn’t as lucky.

“I haven’t had it x-rayed yet but from experience, I think I know where the break is located and it’s not a recoverable injury,” Paul explained.

Paul said the uninjured owl is a once-in-a-lifetime survival to witness.

He has it at Raptor Rehab Center on plenty of pain medication. ” I’m sure its sore as all get out after smashing through a car grill,” Paul said

Paul said he plans to release the owl within the next two weeks.