Overpass to be named after Arkansas jogger deputies say was kidnapped, raped and murdered

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – The overpass where an Arkansas jogger was kidnapped will be named after her, in her honor.

A state official confirmed Friday the overpass at 67/167 near County Road 41 will be named the Sydney Sutherland Memorial Overpass.

Sutherland was on a run in 2020 when deputies say a man, who is facing charges in her death, turned around at the overpass and hit the jogger with his truck.

There is a memorial site remembering Sutherland near the overpass, which can be seen from the highway.

In March, the Sutherland family revealed in an exclusive interview that the suspect in the case gave Sydney’s mother a hug during the first few hours of the search after disappearing.