LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- At this afternoon's press conference, the Governor breaking down the details of yesterday's spike, saying that with contact tracing, over half of the positive results were tracked down, 24% of those were connected to the previous cases and 37 cases were spread among employees of some businesses.

Only 4 cases were connected to people going to restaurants or gyms since the reopening began. "Yesterday number that was a very high number that was 450 I believe It was, doctor smith tells me that they have traced already 61% of that number from yesterday. This is great news as to the enhanced capabilities of contacting and tracing, and knowing where these numbers are coming from"