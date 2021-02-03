Overdoses in Arkansas see increase during pandemic

SEARCY, Ark. – Since the pandemic, drug use and overdoses have skyrocketed in Arkansas. In 2020, the life-saving drug Narcan has been used more than double compared to 2019. While the opioid overdose reducing antidote is helping decrease the number of deaths, state officials say there is still work to be done.



Drug overdose calls have become all too common, but since 2017 many of those calls have turned into a second chance. According to Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane, the introduction of Narcan into law enforcement agencies has drastically decreased the number of overdose deaths.

“We’re at 804 saves to date,” Lane said.

The number of those needing to be saved, however, has doubled.

“It’s really based upon the isolation, the anxiety, the depression that Covid has put upon our population,” Lane said.

That led Lane to find federal funding to help departments across the state approach overdoses differently. Searcy Police Department was one of the first to get those funds. Major Brian Wyatt said the problem begins with how they work these calls.

“The only option we have is a temporary hospital stay or a jail stay,” Wyatt said.

Maj. Wyatt said before the grant, the investigation would end once the person who overdosed is behind bars. Now, they have two opioid investigators to dig a little further.

“Where these opioids are coming from, how they’re coming into our communities, how they’re being distributed to people,” Wyatt said.

“They’ve been arrow able to narrow down people that are distributing fentanyl-laced type drugs to several main drug dealers and holding them primarily responsible,” Lane said.



It’s not just about locking people away, especially those who are drug users.

“Jail is not a solution to this. We can’t arrest ourselves out of this problem,” Wyatt said.

With the rest of the cash, Searcy PD hired a peer recovery specialist who not only offers support and resources on how to beat addiction, but what comes after.

“Transportation, finding a home, job searches so she’s with them for as long as they will allow her,” Wyatt said.

As an officer that’s seen the cycle of drug use in his community Maj. Wyatt believes it helps, not punishment, that truly offers a second chance.

“If we’re not providing these resources to the community we’re failing as law enforcement,” Wyatt said.

Searcy PD also has a drug take back box at the station and are looking to get another one.