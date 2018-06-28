Overcrowding a Concern at Faulkner County Maximum Security Unit Video

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. -- Faulkner County jail officials concerned with overcrowding at a maximum security unit in Conway. One of the two units - located adjacent to the sheriff's office in the Downtown area.

On the outskirts of Downtown Conway - sits Unit 1 - a maximum security detention center."Violent crime, violent offenders, violent parolees," says Captain Chris Riedmueller, with the Faulkner County Detention Center.

It's one of two units in the county, this one housing violent offenders and jail officials say it's over capacity."I think it's a systemic problem around the state," he says.

They say they'd like to see a newer unit located next to the courthouse housing non-violent offenders restructured allowing an overflow of inmates. "If we get to do what we need to do with the concrete walls and changing the classifications, it will be able to alleviate some stress from this jail," says Erinn Stone, with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office.

Stone says the maximum security unit - is also in need of many repairs. Staff say they've had to rely on temporary bunks to accommodate overcrowding. "We had more people than we had bunks but it's not near the capacity we have now," says Stone.

While staff say the solution would require getting the necessary funds and reform with the criminal justice system in the state, they're hoping changes come soon to alleviate the problem and keep staff safe." I think it's getting the facilities and finding the right people to house in jail," says Riedmueller.

Right now - officials say the jail can house 118 inmates - but there are around 26 more currently in that jail. They say they are also in need of correctional officers - to work out of the facility.