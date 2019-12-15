Over 1,500 December students graduate from A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Congrats are in order for the students who graduated from Arkansas State University on Saturday!

From crying to cheering, and lots of picture-taking, the last graduating class of the decade made their final appearance after years of hard work.

Over 1,500 students from A-State graduated, receiving their diplomas today.

After graduation, the university held a ceremony for the grads and their families.

One Master’s graduate, who’s also a teacher, says next for her, she plans to continue teaching until another opportunity comes her way.

“I teach 3rd and 4th grade reading right now,” says Tyronza-based teacher, Emily Nooner. “So I did this to better myself and what I do for my children. Maybe there’ll be a position later, if not, then I’ll just continue what I’m doing.”

Another grad, who received her second Master’s degree, says she looks forward to continuing in her field of work as a reading specialist.

“I’m a reading specialist in Little Rock School District. I’m just going to continue the steps and take what I’ve learned here and applied it to the classroom,” says LaToya Davis.