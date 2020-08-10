Outlets of Little Rock hosting August blood drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Outlets of Little Rock will be hosting a blood donation drive in partnership with Arkansas Blood Institute on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Blood mobiles will be located in the parking lot for walk-ups and appointments.

Organizers will ensure all donors are socially distanced and there will be ample distancing space for those waiting in the parking lot of the center. Additionally, all blood, platelet, and plasma donations will be tested for the COVID-19 antibody.

“As the need for blood donations continues to grow, we are pleased to again partner with The Arkansas Blood Institute on this vital effort,” says Teresa Deen, General Manager of Outlets of Little Rock.