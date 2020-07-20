Outlets of Little Rock to host drive-up food distribution event with The Salvation Army Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Outlets of Little Rock will host a drive-up food distribution event in partnership with The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, starting at 11 a.m.

Event organizers say the distribution will feed over 300 families and is first come, first served.

According to a news release from Outlets of Little Rock, vehicles should enter at Bass Pro Parkway, near Loves Travel Center, into the parking lot at the North entry, across from Movie Tavern. Officials say all other entry points will be closed.

“The need continues, and we are pleased to partner with The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas on this vital food distribution drive,” says Teresa Deen, General Manager of Outlets of Little Rock.

According to the news release, The Salvation Army has been supporting those in need in the United States for 135 years and Central Arkansas since 1896. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. In Central Arkansas, the Salvation Army impacted the lives of over 14,000 separate individuals last year.

