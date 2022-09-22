LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our House in Little Rock broke ground this morning on its 16 million dollar expansion.

This expansion is much needed due to them having to turn people away due to lack of space. Currently, Our House serves around 3,000 people per year – this expansion is giving them the opportunity to serve double that.

The expansion will add new facilities, as well as adding on to facilities they have.

It will double housing capacity, double how many children they can serve, provide extra space for workforce training, and for the first time in Our House history – they will have a building dedicated to on-site mental and physical health service. The expansion is more than 27,000 square feet.

Executive Director of Our House, Ben Goodwin, says “it has been years in the making, and represents one of the

biggest steps Our House has ever taken.”

The project began today, and you should expect to see it open Fall of 2023.

The owner of the project is Our House, the project architects are Herron Horton Architects, the general contractor is Nabholz, the structural engineer is Engineering Consultants, Inc., the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing fall under direction of Energy Engineering Consultants, Inc., and the company in charge of civil engineering and landscaping is McClelland Consulting Engineers,Inc.

Goodwin says his vision couldn’t be complete without this team, and donors helping fund the project.

Our House is $450,000 short of their 16 million dollar goal. For more information on the project, or how you can

get involved go to their website at OurHouseShelter.org.