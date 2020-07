LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) Secretary Larry Walther today announced Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, has submitted his resignation effective August 3 to pursue other opportunities. Michael Helms, chief counsel for Lottery, will serve as interim director as the search is underway for a new director.

“Since the Lottery launched in Arkansas in 2009, Bishop has played a critical role in its success, overseeing a record amount of scholarships for Arkansas students,” said Secretary Walther. “I appreciate his leadership and wish him all the best as he moves forward in his career.”