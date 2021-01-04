Ouachita, Ozark-St. Francis National Forests employees receive regional awards

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Ouachita National Forest and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests announced Monday some employees received regional awards.

The USDA Forest Service honored several Ouachita and Ozark- St. Francis National Forests employees during the Southern Region’s 2020 Regional Forester Honor Awards on December 17.

The awards ceremony was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for the awards this year was “Overcoming Challenges- Our Commitment through Resilience and Innovation.”

“This year, USDA Forest Service employees in the Southern Region have faced numerous challenges, such as natural disasters and working virtually which caused them to find innovative means to accomplish their mission of serving the people and caring for the land,” said Regional Forester Ken Arney. “It is a great honor to recognize these individuals and groups who worked closely with our partners, volunteers, and other federal and state agencies to accomplish many special projects during a global pandemic.”

Robert Bastarache (Photo Courtesy: USDA Forest Service)

Robert Bastarache, who serves as the district wildlife biologist for the Choctaw, Kiamichi and Tiak Ranger Districts in Oklahoma, received the Individual Award for Natural Resource Leadership.

The award recognizes individuals and a group of employees who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in managing the natural resources of the Southern Region and is presented to those who have achieved major accomplishments in the stewardship of the region’s diverse ecosystems including soil, air, water, vegetation and wildlife resources, according to USDA Forest Service officials.

Bastarache pioneered the use of Stewardship funding from timber sales to help fund management activities on the Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in Oklahoma. The 5,814-acre wetland is a birdwatching and waterfowl hunting area. He is also responsible for restoring large stream crossings with open boxes and removing old dams in order to provide sustainable passage and overall improved water quality for aquatic organisms including the Threatened Leopard Darter.

The Ouachita National Forest COVID-19 Incident Management Team received the “Creating a Safety Learning Culture” group award. According to USDA Forest Service officials, the award recognizes the special efforts employees made to ensure they all go home safely at the end of their workday.

The team was established to manage the influx of rapidly-changing COVID-19 information and to ensure forest employees received timely information.

Duane Crims (Photo Courtesy: USDA Forest Service)

Law Enforcement Officer Duane Crims was awarded the Individual Award for Law Enforcement and Investigations. Officials say the award recognizes a group and individual who went above and beyond their normal duties in protecting the land, resources and people.

National Forest officials say throughout the course of 2020, Crims used information provided by district employees and the public in resolving approximately 20 different crimes that occurred on the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest. Crims’ investigation into black walnut timber thefts across the forest recovered over $25,000 in restitution with several other cases pending in Federal Court.

Arney also recognized 12 groups and one individual in a Special Award category this year which reflected the extraordinary effort and work displayed by these employees to accomplish the tasks required in a COVID environment. Many groups had to “think outside of the box” to find new ways to provide services to the public and respond to the multiple natural disasters which damaged southern forests in 2020.

Brian Barns (Photo Courtesy: USDA Forest Service)

Tammy Hocut (Photo Courtesy: USDA Forest Service)

GIS Specialist Brian Barns and Resource Information Manager Tammy Hocut with the Ozark- St. Francis National Forest Supervisor’s Office received the award as members of the region’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team Planning Decision Support Service Team. Officials say the team was tasked with developing a way to distribute COVID-19 information on re-opening facility phases.