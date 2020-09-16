Ouachita County Fair gears up for 2020 celebration of “We’ve got a good thing growing”, September 23-26

CAMDEN, Ark. — The Ouachita County Fair is back!

The 2020 Ouachita County Fair will be kicking off their four days of fun on September 23-26. It will be held at the Ouachita County Recreational Center (former Boys & Girls Club) AT 2708 Mt. Holly Rd.

There will be a new addition to the fair this year. The Jordan Family Band will be performing a Gospel Concert on Saturday, September 19 at 7:00 p.m. The admission cost is $5. They ask that you bring your own chairs.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no carnival but they will serve fair food on Friday night. There is no admission fee to purchase food.

EVENTS & ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE:

SATURDAY, SEPT. 19

Concert: The Jordan Family Band

Satruday Night Sept. 19th at 7pm

$5.00 admission

Bring your lawn chair, and enjoy the music!

MONDAY & TUESDAY

5pm – 8pm Enter creative arts @ Shaddock Gym

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23

Sheep & Goat Show

6:00pm

$5.00 admission

Merge Youth Rally

7:00pm All churches are invited.

Speaker is Ryan Huffty from Cullendale First Baptist

Hot Dog & Drink $1.00

$3.00 gate admission

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

Beef & Swine Show

6:00pm

$5.00 admission

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

Premium Sale Lunch, served in to-go trays

11:30am

Premium Sale

12:00pm

Beginning at 5:00 the fair board will sell fair food (Caramel Apples, Funnel Cakes, Cotton Candy, Sno-Cones) Along with other items. No admission to purchase food. All food will be served in to-go trays

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26

Cornhole Tournament

Competition will begin at 9:00am

$40.00 per team

Craft Vendors

10:00am-3:00pm

Kid’s Hands on Activities

12:00pm-2:00pm

Talent Contest “Next Big Thing”

Winner in every age division will win a plaque

Sign-ups will begin at 6:00p.m.

Entry fee $25.00

Admission is $5.00

The audience will be the judge