LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruised into the Capital City on Thursday, complete with four wheels, a lightly toasted bun and a ketchup walkway.

The 27-foot-long hot dog made two appearances in town Thursday with several more stops planned for Little Rock during the week.

If you missed it, you can catch it Friday at the Food Giant on Cantrell from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Food Giant on Baseline from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and will be at Food Giant on Colonel Glenn Road from 10 a.m until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle will also be at Food Giant on N Reynolds Road from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and at Food Giant on Stagecoach Road from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Visitors can see the giant dog up close, learn about the history of the vehicle and maybe even get a Wienermobile whistle to remember the trip.