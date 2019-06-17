Orphaned opossums adopted by Little Rock museum

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two orphaned opossums have been adopted by a local museum.

The Museum of Discovery is asking for help to name the pair of sisters that were taken in a few weeks ago.

A webpage created to ask for the public’s help with the selection of names explains how it all happened.

“While their siblings were able to be rehabilitated and turned back into the wild, these sisters were not. Because of this, we were happy to give them a safe home at the Museum of Discovery. Since they have joined our family they have been thriving and more than doubled in size! Once they are old enough and comfortable with people, they will join our animal ambassador program to help teach about wildlife and conservation,” they wrote.

Click here to visit the page to see the names under consideration and to choose your favorite and register your vote.