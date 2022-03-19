DUMAS, Ark. – An organizer of a car show in Dumas where gunfire left one person dead and at least 10 others, including at least one child, hurt said that the event was being held to promote nonviolence.

In an interview with KARK 4 News, Wallace McGhee said that Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization had been holding the Hood-Nic event for 16 years without any previous incident.

McGhee said that the group was standing behind the community and sharing their condolences with those injured.

Authorities on the scene said the incident did not appear to be a “mass shooter situation.”