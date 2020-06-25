Organizers in Little Rock hold Black Lives Matter Education Equity Rally

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grassroots Arkansas, Journey for Justice Alliance and The Arkansas Poor Peoples Campaign held a Black Lives Matter Education Equity Rally.

They say change needs to happen and they won’t stop until local and state leaders listen.

“We stumble sometimes on the world equal and equity. Equal is everyone has the exact same thing, but equity is about trying to make up the gaps between the haves and the have nots,” Tim Jackson said.

Speakers talked about issues students are facing in The Little Rock School District and other schools under academic distress in the state.

“Something to give, something has to happen,” one speaker said.

Roy Vaughn is a teacher in Little Rock. He says when one school gets what another cannot, it affects students.

“Number one when students have or they believe they can have whatever they need they generally act like that, but when students don’t have generally acts starved if you will,” Vaughn said.

Some parents like Tim Jackson spoke about Public Education and school choice.

People says they want to see change.

“Now as a parent and a patron I am tired and worn out, but I have a friend that reminds me all the time that we don’t have to win we just have to tell the truth,” Jackson said.

The push for local control over LRSD and more certified teachers are still in the works.

Grassroots Arkansas member Laura Danforth wants to end standardize testing.

“That is literally what those A through F grades for schools are based on they don’t measure any except access to random information,” she said.

People say no mater they’re going to continue their fight for equal education.

“This fight is far from over,” Vaughn said.

Grassroots Arkansas has invited Governor Asa Hutchinson, Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Education Commissioner Johnny Key, and LRSD Superintendent Michael Poore. To see a full list of the demands, click on the document below.