NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local group is stepping up to the plate in North Little Rock to help families who were impacted by an apartment fire in early October.

The fire broke out at the Shorter College Garden Apartments on Beech Street on October 4th.

Three people were killed, and several families were left without a place to call home.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the three people who died in that blaze were identified on Wednesday as 64-year-old Wanda Freeman, 63-year-old Kenneth Jackson and 71-year-old Allewese Childs.

16 units at the complex were impacted but the number of people impacted was well above that.

Weeks after, those who still live at the complex are without heat and a way to cook food as efforts to fully restore natural gas service to the property is in effect.

Multiple groups. including “Fathers of Faith” and R.E.F.O.R.M G.R.O.U.P are coming together to help provide a place to stay for those who need it.

“We just want to give give give give, and as long as we can give, that is a pleasure to us,” R.E.F.O.R.M G.R.O.U.P. founder Albertis Murry said.

The organizations say it may not be much, but if just one person or family can be impacted, that’s joy brought to everyone.

As a whole, the reason behind their intentions to lend their helping hands is extremely powerful.

Murry says the passion to give came from a dark place.

Those involved in the efforts were all incarcerated.

Murry says he did 30 years in prison and giving back is a way to help the area he destroyed and that fills his heart.

“You actually seeing your efforts help people feel better, live better, have better and actually feel that they actually have someone that they can rely on and depend on,” Murry said.

The doors of Fathers of Faith will be open to those who choose to stay here for as long as needed.

You can reach out for assistance or to donate by calling 318-439-3544.

Fathers of Faith is located at 6402 Butler Road.