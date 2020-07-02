Organization hosts virtual summer camps during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – During the pandemic things have had to change as you know by now.

In response to this, Tendaji CDC is providing a virtual summer camp from their own homes. Workers have been putting together several arts and science kits for parents to pick up so kids can interact with teachers.

“The whole purpose is to start creating an active mindset and getting our students prepared. Work on that downward decline that we have from some of the loss that occurred,” said Sheila Hays the Director of Tendaji CDC.

The camp offers classes on YouTube, Flip Grid, and even on Zoom. Some of their programs is ending soon but their community partner, Timmons Art Foundation will begin hosting their own virtual camps.