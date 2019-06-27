‘Operation Clean Sweep’ nets 200+ arrests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ just wrapped up across the state, resulting in more than 200 arrests.

The Arkansas Community Correction-led operation began with an amnesty period for absconders to turn themselves in.

Between May 13 and June 21, the multi-agency operation arrested 257 people, seized 70 guns and over 800 grams of methamphetamine.

Various other drugs and contraband were also confiscated.

“One of the things we’re most proud of overall of the roundup is that everyone was safe,” says Kevin Murphy, the director of the Department of Community Correction. “There was no injuries of our law enforcement staff or any of the offenders themselves.”

The director of the Department of Community Correction says the operation was successful because of the hard work and collaboration of many agencies around the state.