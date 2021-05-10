One year after construction worker killed, daughter still asking for justice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A year ago a construction worker was killed on the job after being hit by a car on I-630 near Mississippi in Little Rock.

Since no arrests have been made in this crash, the victims’ daughter is doing everything possible to get justice for her dad.

“It’s just shocking,” said Roxanne Howard, Daughter of fatal crash victim, “A drunk driver came by on the interstate into the construction zone. She had a rear tire blow out and she did not control her vehicle at all.”

Roxanne Howard is talking through the crash report outlining what happened to her dad a year ago.

“She (the driver) crossed traffic and crossed the shoulder where my dad was working and struck him,” said Howards.

Howard said her father, Phillip Nielsen later died at Baptist Health Hospital.

Meanwhile, court documents show the driver, Darcy Lynn Wordsen is facing a misdemeanor charge for driving while intoxicated.

“She hasn’t been arrested or done any time at all so Shes just been out there driving around doing whatever she wanted without any consequences,” said Howard.

Howard said it’s not only frustrating for her family, it’s also scary for other workers on the roads.

“It’s dangerous, it’s not only dangerous to have her on the road but it was dangerous to have her leave the hospital after she was intoxicated and took someone’s life,” said Howards.

The Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said they cannot release details since the case is still open. They did say the driver will have a court date at some point.