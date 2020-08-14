MARIANNA, Ark. — Two teens were shot late Thursday night about 10:30 near the intersection of Main and Alabama Street in downtown Marianna.
Martin Davis, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. While Cameron Ryder, 16, was taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound. Both teens were identified as being from Helena – West Helena.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their work in the investigation and are attempting to locate two suspects who were with Davis and Ryder outside a Marianna business shortly before the shooting occurred.
Davis’ body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.
One teen dead; another wounded after Thursday night shooting in Marianna
