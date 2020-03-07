One Pottsville man arrested, placed on felony hold

Pottsville, Ark., — On Saturday, March 6, the Pottsville Police Department responded to a residence in reference to a sexual misconduct call.

After a thorough investigation, a search warrant was made in regard to the case.

According to Pottsville Police Department, Ronald Davis was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with Video Voyeurism.

He was transported to Pope County Detention Center and placed on a felony hold.

For further information, contact Lieutenant Pritchard 479-968-2864 or Officer Drew Latch 479-264-3142.