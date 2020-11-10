UPDATE: Two people injured in Little Rock shooting

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say two people were shot on 27th and Summit Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.

According to officials, both victims are at a hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

LRPD say crime scene detectives are working to get more information.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police confirm one person was injured in a shooting on 27th and Summit Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

