UPDATE: Two people injured in Little Rock shooting

UPDATE:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say two people were shot on 27th and Summit Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.
According to officials, both victims are at a hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
LRPD say crime scene detectives are working to get more information.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police confirm one person was injured in a shooting on 27th and Summit Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
