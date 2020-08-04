One person dead after motorcycle accident in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says one person is dead after a motorcycle accident on Tuesday.
According to a tweet on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the fatal accident happened in the 4200 block of Garrison Road.
An official with PCSO tells KARK the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.
The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area at this time.
