One person critical after shooting near UA Little Rock early Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An early morning shooting has left one person critically injured.

The Little Rock Police Department says officers were called to the scene in the 3200 block of Fair Park just before 3.

The scene is not far from the UA Little Rock campus.

The LRPD says Keiara Harris, 19, was in a car leaving the Metropolitan Village Apartments, when shots were fired at the vehicle. Harris was wounded in the back and right arm.

Police say the shots were fired from a white 4-door vehicle that possibly headed north on Fair Park.

