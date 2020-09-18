One man shot after Thursday night shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thursday evening, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Stardust Trail in reference to a disturbance with a weapon.

Once officers arrived, a woman told officers she heard gunshots outside of her home and then realized her home and car were hit by gunfire. She said she was inside her home and did not see the suspect.

According to the police report, while officers were on the scene, communications told officers a man was dropped off at ST. Vincent’s hospital due to being shot at this same address.

Officers then went to the hospital to speak to the man who told officers he was outside when a blue SUV drove by and started shooting towards him. He told officers he didn’t see the suspect. The man said he was outside when someone told him to get in his car and he drove him to the hospital.

Police say officers observed the house next door was also hit by gunfire. Officers spoke with that homeowner and she said she wasn’t home when the shooting happened.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this, you are asked to call LRPD.