One man dead, two arrested in Garland County double shooting

Left to Right: Christian Arthur and Bradley Daniels

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark.- One man is dead and two are facing charges after a shooting in Garland County Thursday night.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Sterling Circle in Hot Springs.

According to a news release sent Friday morning by the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, a man called the communications center and told them he had been “jumped” and was injured.

The man also told authorities there were also two people there who had been shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a man lying between two cars with apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies detained Christian Arthur and Bradley Daniels at the scene, according to the news release.

Officials say deputies later found Christopher Contreras in the yard with gunshot wounds on his chest.

Authorities say Contreras died at the scene.

The other shooting victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say Arthur and Daniels both face first-degree battery and second-degree murder charges and are being held at the Garland County Detention Center.

