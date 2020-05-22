One man dead, another injured in Pine Bluff shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another.

According to a release sent Friday by Pine Bluff police, the shooting happened to the 4300 block of S. Olive Wednesday night.

Officers say they found a man slumped over in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was later identified as Jeremy Thompson, 20.

Pine Bluff Police say Thompson was taken to the Jefferson Regional Medical Center but died on Thursday.

Another 20-year-old man was also injured in the shooting, police say.

If you have information on the shooting call the Pine Bluff Police Department’s Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects.

You can also share information on their Facebook page.

This is the city’s 11th homicide of the year.