One man dead, another injured in Hot Springs shooting Friday

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured another on Friday.

According to a news release sent by Hot Springs police Monday morning, the shooting happened Friday on the 900 block of Twin Points Road.

According to officials, the home owner told officers there were people shot inside.

Officers went into the home and found Tyson Stewart and Kayson Porter suffering from gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

Police say Stewart died at the home.

According to officials, Porter is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Detective Mark Fallis at 501-321-6789 Ext. 6720.

