PULASKI CO., Ark. – A man is dead after being struck by a car early Saturday morning in rural Pulaski County.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to a collision on Colonel Gleen Road near the intersection with County Line Road just after 6:00 a.m. on Saturday. 79-year-old Terry Keefe died as a result of the collision.

Keefe was transported to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.

According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, Keefe was trying to cross the road when he was hit by an eastbound Chevrolet Cruze.

Authorities said that the investigation into the collision is ongoing.