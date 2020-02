FORREST CITY, Ark. – A man is in critical condition after a dispute between relatives at a funeral

The name of the victim has not been released.

He is from out of state, according to a spokesperson for the Forrest City Police Department.

33-year-old Christopher Reed was taken into custody and is being booked into the St. Francis County jail.

It happened in a parking lot outside the funeral home.

Reed is believed to be a cousin of the victim.