One killed, one injured in Greene County crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County woman was killed and one other person was injured early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash at the Highway 412 Spur/Highway 69 in Paragould, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Deanna R. Guthrie, 28, Paragould was a passenger in a 2012 Nissan Altima going east on Highway 412 Spur when the crash happened around 3:50 a.m. Nov. 17.

ASP said in a preliminary fatal crash summary that the vehicle ran off the road and hit an embankment. From there, the vehicle flipped and landed upside down.

The driver of the Altima was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment, ASP said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.