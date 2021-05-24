One injured in Jacksonville shooting Sunday, police search for suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police say one person was injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, officers were sent near Alexander Court for a gunshot wound victim around 12:20 p.m.

Officers say the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper leg area.

Police say they are searching for a man who drove off in a black or dark blue early 2000’s model GMC Sierra/Chevrolet Silverado 4-door pick-up truck that was blacked out, had oversized tires with black rims, a black Tonneau cover on the bed and a very dark tint.

The Jacksonville Police Department asks anyone who has any information on the suspect or vehicle to call them and reference report 21-02901.