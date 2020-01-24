One injured in Jacksonville shooting, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Ark — Officers responded to call about a shooting, around 1:30 p.m. at 1400 Southeastern Avenue.

Before Officers could arrive on scene they were advised that there was a gunshot victim located at the 1500 block of Noah Court. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department were notified and responded to the scene to initiate an investigation.

At this time, the victim’s information and current conditions are not fully known.

This investigation is active and currently on-going. Further information will be released when it becomes available.