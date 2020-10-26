One injured in Hot Springs, suspect in custody

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police responded to 333 Prospect Ave. in reference to a shooting, where they found Justin Ryan Watson, 37, who had a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the local hospital where he is being treated, and police say he is in critical condition.

During the investigating the police developed Tathan Devontay Smith, 19, as a suspect.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Garland County Detention Center.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to call 501-321-6789.