One injured in four-wheeler crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A juvenile was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Friday evening after being injured in a four-wheeler crash in Clay County, Sheriff Terry Miller said.

Emergency crews went to the scene of the crash, which happened around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 on Highway 90 north of Rector.

Miller said the juvenile, whose name and age was not released, was taken by helicopter to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis due to their injuries.

Another juvenile, who was with the juvenile when the crash happened, was shaken up but not injured, Miller said.